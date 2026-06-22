Street racers take over bypass to honor slain South Bend man

How’s the bypass? There’s been no snow or ice but on Thursday a loose horse ran the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and on Saturday the eastbound lane shut down momentarily for a street racing event.

An Instagram video shows that at around dusk Saturday, a group of cars had suddenly blocked off the eastbound lane, allowing two Dodge Chargers, one white and one burgundy, to start doing donuts.

The video is captioned, “South Bend takes over highway for Martin.”

A person can be seen hanging out the back window of the white car, shooting a Roman-candle-like firework device into the air. A sign on the door read, “ALL WEAPONS USED IN THIS VIDEO ARE PROPS FOR ENTERTAINMENT.”

But St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman issued a statement saying, “This behavior is not entertainment. It is dangerous, irresponsible, and puts countless lives at risk, including our responding officers.”

Redman said they’re investigating whether to refer those involved to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

Police said 30 to 50 cars were driving wildly through the area before reaching the bypass. According to other Instagram posts, the bypass event followed a gathering somewhere in the area to honor Martin Murillo, a 21-year-old street racing enthusiast from South Bend. He was shot and killed June 13 during a street racing event at Ford City Mall on Chicago’s southwest side.