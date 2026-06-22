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Street racers take over bypass to honor slain South Bend man

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
Screenshot of an Instagram post showing video of a group of people who stopped traffic Saturday on the U.S. 20 bypass in St. Joseph County so that two cars could do burnouts and donuts. Street racing enthusiasts were honoring the late Martin Murillo, a 21-year-old from South Bend who was shot and killed June 13 during a street racing event at Ford City Mall on Chicago's southwest side.
Provided
Screenshot of an Instagram post showing video of a group of people who stopped traffic Saturday on the U.S. 20 bypass in St. Joseph County so that two cars could do burnouts and donuts. Street racing enthusiasts were honoring the late Martin Murillo, a 21-year-old from South Bend who was shot and killed June 13 during a street racing event at Ford City Mall on Chicago's southwest side.

How’s the bypass? There’s been no snow or ice but on Thursday a loose horse ran the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and on Saturday the eastbound lane shut down momentarily for a street racing event.

An Instagram video shows that at around dusk Saturday, a group of cars had suddenly blocked off the eastbound lane, allowing two Dodge Chargers, one white and one burgundy, to start doing donuts.

The video is captioned, “South Bend takes over highway for Martin.”

A person can be seen hanging out the back window of the white car, shooting a Roman-candle-like firework device into the air. A sign on the door read, “ALL WEAPONS USED IN THIS VIDEO ARE PROPS FOR ENTERTAINMENT.”

But St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman issued a statement saying, “This behavior is not entertainment. It is dangerous, irresponsible, and puts countless lives at risk, including our responding officers.”

Redman said they’re investigating whether to refer those involved to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

Police said 30 to 50 cars were driving wildly through the area before reaching the bypass. According to other Instagram posts, the bypass event followed a gathering somewhere in the area to honor Martin Murillo, a 21-year-old street racing enthusiast from South Bend. He was shot and killed June 13 during a street racing event at Ford City Mall on Chicago’s southwest side.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team street racingMartin MurillobypassSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott