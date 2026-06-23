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Elkhart 2-year-old fights for her life after being shot in her sleep

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Elkhart police say a 2-year-old girl was in critical condition Tuesday after being hit with a bullet that someone fired from outside this duplex at 1016 W. Garfield Ave. home while she slept.
Provided
Elkhart police say a 2-year-old girl was in critical condition Tuesday after being hit with a bullet that someone fired from outside this duplex at 1016 W. Garfield Ave. home while she slept.

A two-year-old girl who was shot in her Elkhart home as she slept early Tuesday remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. The county’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Just before 1 a.m. police say someone fired shots into the home in the 1000 block of West Garfield Avenue, with at least one bullet hitting the girl. Her parents rushed her to Elkhart General Hospital. From there she was flown to IU Pediatric Trauma Center, also known as Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

In a statement, Mayor Rod Roberson said, “I am praying for her recovery, but we know she and her family are facing an incredibly difficult battle. Investigators are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led up to this shooting and to identify those responsible, although our community's help would greatly assist their efforts.

Elkhart County Homicide Unit asked anyone with information, no matter how small, to call the County Homicide Tip Line at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team ShootingElkhartElkhart victimgirl2-year-old shotRod RobersonElkhart County Homicide UnitGarfield
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott