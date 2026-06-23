Elkhart 2-year-old fights for her life after being shot in her sleep

A two-year-old girl who was shot in her Elkhart home as she slept early Tuesday remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. The county’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Just before 1 a.m. police say someone fired shots into the home in the 1000 block of West Garfield Avenue, with at least one bullet hitting the girl. Her parents rushed her to Elkhart General Hospital. From there she was flown to IU Pediatric Trauma Center, also known as Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

In a statement, Mayor Rod Roberson said, “I am praying for her recovery, but we know she and her family are facing an incredibly difficult battle. Investigators are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led up to this shooting and to identify those responsible, although our community's help would greatly assist their efforts.

Elkhart County Homicide Unit asked anyone with information, no matter how small, to call the County Homicide Tip Line at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.