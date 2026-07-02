The Window's executive director resigns, while leaders work to resume programs

A Goshen organization is confident that it will soon be able to resume programs for those facing food and financial insecurity. The Window has suspended many of its services, as it tries to stabilize its finances.

Board chair Erica Bailey says the organization has seen a lot of support from community members and other organizations, since last week’s announcement. "We’ve had churches coming in and stepping up and bringing things for us," Bailey said. "We’ve had organizations reaching out, asking how they can help, what they can do. So, this is an amazing community, and I just am overwhelmed by the amount of support that we’ve had, so far."

Bailey says The Window continues running its daily Meals on Wheels program for about 75 individuals, but its food pantry, community kitchen, clothing closet and showers are currently closed.

On top of that, she says the organization’s executive director has decided to step down. “Naomi Leary did a really phenomenal job while she was here of upgrading all of our systems and streamlining all of our processes within the organization, but unfortunately, donations have not quite caught up with that yet,” Bailey said.

Associate Director Josh Varab has been appointed interim executive director.

Still, Bailey believes the organization is solid and remains on track to resume full operations on July 27. “I think that, worst case scenario, we would definitely not want to have to open and reclose, so we’re working on making sure that our financial foundations are very strong, before we open our doors,” Bailey explained.

She says many community members would be impacted if The Window were unable to continue. A thousand families use its food pantry and 400 people visit its clothing closet every month, while 60 to 70 people have breakfast and lunch at its kitchen on weekdays.

"Hunger is a big problem everywhere," Bailey noted. "Right now, food prices are even higher than they’ve been in a long time, so it’s more important now than ever that we’re able to open up and we’re able to open up strong."

Bailey says people can help by making an ongoing monthly donation – and also by raising awareness and advocating for the organization.