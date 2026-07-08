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Becker: can't charge Elkhart bus driver with district's evidence

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says she won’t be charging a former Elkhart Community Schools bus driver with impaired driving because of problems with how school officials handled the case.

Becker on Wednesday issued a statement saying she can’t file charges against the driver, who she did not name, because the evidence was “tainted and inadmissible.”

First, Becker says school officials waited too long to report the January incident to police and the Department of Child Services, despite knowing the driver had tested positive for alcohol at an outpatient medical clinic after the incident.

After a months-long Indiana State Police investigation, Becker says she considered charges against both the driver and school officials for failing to timely report child abuse or neglect. She also says the district violated federal transportation rules when it gave the driver a breath test without first making “reason suspicion findings.”

Further, Becker says, the breath test that was offered was not conducted on an instrument that is approved by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology and admissible in court.

An Elkhart schools spokeswoman said she could not immediately reply to our interview request Wednesday.

NOTE: In full disclosure Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki BeckerImpaired DrivingSchool Busschool bus safetyElkhart Community Schools
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott