GM battery plant supplier also pausing plans for Michiana jobs

The Michiana jobs scene is feeling more ripple effects from GM and Samsung’s decision to pause construction of their electric vehicle battery plant.

In May the joint venture announced they were pausing the project amid softening demand after the Trump administration killed the tax credit for EV buyers. Now the first planned supplier to that plant is also tapping the brakes.

On Tuesday the St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission will consider a request for more time from Enchem of America Inc., a Korean firm that makes electrolytes for e-batteries. Enchem wants until the end of the year to exercise its option to buy 8 acres at Larrison Boulevard and Filmore Road to build a plant.

County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol said Enchem is the first company looking to supply the plant that had secured land. Will there be more?

Schalliol says it’s too soon to tell, and that supplier needs depend on a variety of factors. He said some suppliers are already not far from the region.

It’s also unclear whether the battery plant will hit its initial estimate to create 1,600 jobs, for which it’s received a property tax abatement from the county.