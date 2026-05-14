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Samsung, GM pausing construction of New Carlisle EV battery plant

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:42 PM EDT

Samsung and General Motors are pausing construction of their New Carlisle EV battery plant. A GM spokesperson confirmed the pause in an emailed statement to WVPE Thursday, saying, "Construction of the battery cell plant in New Carlisle, Indiana will be paused to align production capacity with current demand."

The plant’s construction contractor laid off some employees last fall, as automakers pulled back on electric vehicle production with the end of federal tax credits. The statement didn’t specify whether GM still expects the plant to open in 2027, but said, “GM and Samsung SDI will communicate plans for the site at a future date.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team battery plantSamsungGMelectric vehicleElectric Vehicles
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger