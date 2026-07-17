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State grant aims to amplify Michiana live music scene

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT

It’s Friday and with the weekend here, you might be looking for live music. Actually there’s live music in Michiana throughout the week, and a group has won a state grant to help create more of it and help you find it.

Indiana economic development officials this week announced this year’s round of READI grants. They awarded one of the grants, for $350,000, to Juke Music Town to expand their online live music platform.

They already post an interactive live music calendar for South Bend, Elkhart and Goshen at Juke.live. Jack McMackin, a partner in the effort, says there are typically at least 30 live music events a week locally.

”The ecosystem I think is healthier than people realize but there is just this kind of awareness gap that I hope we can address,” McMackin says.

McMackin says they’ll also use the grant money, along with that raised from businesses and organizations, to sponsor shows, creating more live music at area venues.

“You know, your venue hasn’t put on much live music, what’s the reason for that? Are there any roadblocks? Would you be willing to try and put on live music maybe another night of the week, or try a different genre. And then for that new or novel show that the community wouldn’t have had otherwise, we’ll act as a sponsor and pay basically for the artist’s fee.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team live musicREADIIndiana Economic Development CorporationJuke Music TownJack McMackinSouth BendElkhartGoshen
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott