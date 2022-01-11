Indiana Economic Development Corporation

-
State officials announced Tuesday the recipients of funding under Indiana's new $500 million grant program that aims to improve quality of life, and…
-
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority was awarded the full $50 million dollars it was seeking in state economic development grants…
-
Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will be investing more than $200 million to retool three plants in Kokomo as a part of the…
-
Northern Indiana is adding another recreational vehicle maker to what is known as the “RV Capital of the World.” Ember Recreational Vehicles announced it…
-
It’s still extremely early in the 2024 race for Indiana governor. But the only Republican who’s formally announced his bid is trying to stake an early…
-
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is hosting a launch event June 17 where people can submit project ideas for a $50 million state grant. “The…
-
Indiana has a new secretary of commerce.The governor announced Monday real estate developer Brad Chambers will lead the state’s economic development…
-
The state of Indiana’s economic development arm has a new, temporary leader after Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger abruptly stepped down last…