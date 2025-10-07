© 2025 WVPE
State gives South Bend, Elkhart over $20 million to tackle blight

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
An aerial view of the Woodland Crossing redevelopment project in Elkhart at Hively and Benham streets.
Provided
An aerial view of the Woodland Crossing redevelopment project in Elkhart at Hively and Benham streets.

Indiana economic development officials, armed with $250 million from the Lilly Endowment to reduce blight, have approved a new round of regional projects. The state has awarded three projects in South Bend and a really big one in Elkhart.

The state has awarded the city of Elkhart $12 million toward its larger initiative to redevelop the Benham West neighborhood and reconnect the city’s near south side to the downtown. That will include $6 million in incentives for a developer planning to invest $54 million to build 210 units of housing near south Main and Freight streets.

Mike Huber is Elkhart’s development services director.

"We think that these projects on South Main Street will help us extend the momentum of downtown redevelopment across the railroad tracks and start to be a catalyst around the Tolson Center for redevelopment in that section of the Benham Neighborhood."

The city also will receive $6 million toward redeveloping the former Pierre Moran Mall/Woodland Crossing strip mall site on Hively Avenue.

The state also awarded the city of South Bend a combined $9.5 million across three projects: $3 million toward building a 150-unit mix of market rate and affordable rental and for-sale homes on the former Drewry’s Brewery site.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
