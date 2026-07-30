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South Bend officials address recent shootings during quarterly public safety update

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:56 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

South Bend officials are hopeful that gun violence is trending downward, but a series of shootings Tuesday night raised some concerns. Police say three shootings in less than an hour left two people injured.

Mayor James Mueller says some incidents can be hard to prevent. “Domestic issues, where it could be a murder or a murder-suicide . . . those are hard to predict, hard to really have a strategy to get on top of it,” Mueller said during the city's quarterly public safety update Wednesday.

While there is a mobile crisis team available, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said it isn’t used when an individual is armed. Still, he encouraged people to contact police, if they fear “something bad’s about to happen.”

"We can intervene," Ruszkowski said. "We don’t always have to make arrests, but we can absolutely stop something before it does."

In their quarterly update, city officials said gun violence incidents were down six percent in the first six months of 2026, compared to the same period last year. The number of victims of shooting crimes was unchanged.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Police Departmentgun violenceSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerSouth Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger