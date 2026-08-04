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Event celebrates mural honoring Lincolnway West history, culture

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 4, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT
August 3, 2026; Mural artists paint the side of a building on Lincolnway West in South Bend. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
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August 3, 2026; Mural artists paint the side of a building on Lincolnway West in South Bend. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame
Artist Oscar Joyo recently works on a mural on the side of Faith Deliverance Center, 1415 Lincolnway West in South Bend.
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Artist Oscar Joyo recently works on a mural on the side of Faith Deliverance Center, 1415 Lincolnway West in South Bend.
Matt Cashore

Downtown South Bend’s recent Mural Mania drew artists from around the country. But another mural has been recently painted by a South Bend native, celebrating the history and culture of the city’s west side.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., representatives from Notre Dame’s Institute for Social Concerns invite the public to celebrate another mural painted this week. It covers the wall of Faith Deliverance Center, a church at 1415 Lincolnway West run by Pastor Darryl Murdock and his wife Kathleen.

The artist is Oscar Joyo, a Clay High School graduate who works out of Chicago. He painted four well-known South Bend figures: civil rights activist Gladys Muhammad, boxer Harold Brazier, youth leader Charles Martin, and Rosemary Sanders, the first Black member of the South Bend Symphony.

In between those people, called “exemplars,” are scenes depicting noted West Side people and places like the Sunrise Cafe, Kidz Kompany Day Care and the group Gentlemen and Scholars.

“I think those are really important because those are the community threads that hold us all together," says Mike Hebbeler, assistant director of the institute. "So really it’s a celebration of West Side exemplars but also the rich community along the Lincolnway West corridor and Oscar has just really done a phenomenal job capturing that and celebrating it.”

NOTE: Notre Dame is a financial supporter of WVPE.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team muralMural ManiaOscar JoyoSouth BendWest SideNotre DameInstitute for Social Concerns
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott