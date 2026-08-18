South Bend cracking down on absentee short term rental owners

A South Bend common council member invites the public to a meeting Wednesday to give input on how the city should start regulating short-term rentals.

Heidi Beidinger represents the council’s 4th District on the east side, where many homes turn into temporary hotels on Notre Dame football weekends. Beidinger says most owners “do good work” but some absentee owners are causing problems for neighbors.

“They are allowing a large number of people to stay in their homes, which results in large, unruly parties, which sometimes results in police having to be called, and then excessive noise and trash, and so all of those things add up to becoming a nuisance and the community is tired of that,” Beidinger says.

City community investment director Darryl Scott says having permits on file will help the city contact owners faster when problems arise.

"Hopefully it will give us some increased visibility into who’s operating the short-term rentals and also give us some more tools so we can specifically address repeat offenders," Scott says.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Classroom B at the Main Library downtown.