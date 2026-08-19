© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Appeals court upholds Rokita suit dismissal but case could continue

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

An appeals court has dismissed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s appeal in his lawsuit against St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman that alleged he hasn’t cooperated with federal immigration enforcement officials. But the matter may not be over with.

In a ruling released Wednesday by a three-judge Indiana Court of Appeals panel, the court remanded the case back to St. Joseph County Superior Judge Jenny Pitts Manier, who ruled for Redman. But they directed her to again dismiss Rokita’s lawsuit, not on its merits but because it’s now moot.

That’s because the Indiana General Assembly this year changed the law in Rokita’s favor, compared to what the law stated when he filed the suit in January 2025, the court found.

For example, the amended state law now restricts a sheriff from limiting communication with ICE based on policies that are “written or unwritten.” Pitts Manier had ruled Rokita failed to state a claim because the alleged policy of not cooperating with ICE was not “written or memorialized.”

The order ends with a footnote saying, “Nothing in this decision precludes the state from pursuing relief from the alleged conduct under current law.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Mayor James MuellerSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanSt. Joseph Superior Judge Jenny Pitts ManierICEImmigration and Customs Enforcementcourt of appealsIndiana Court of Appeals
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott