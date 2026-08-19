Elkhart County official, awaiting FEMA decision, asks for local help

Governor Braun is seeking federal help for victims of last week’s storms, but what about the storms that hit the Elkhart area June 11? A local official is asking for local help.

Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency Director Jennifer Tobey says the county is still waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund or deny cash assistance for individuals. She urged patience but she knows people are hurting.

“I had a visit today from a patron that’s kind of heavy on my heart … that has water in their house because the roof hasn’t been tarped," Tobey said. "So we are trying to get some tarps, we’re trying to reach out to some not-for-profits that can still help those folks.”

Tobey asked nonprofits, businesses and the public to donate money and materials to a donation account that her agency has, something she said she’s never done before.

“I’m doing it so that we can buy more tarps, or we can buy more shovels or buckets and just help the patrons for what they’re asking for. We have to help our own. Elkhart County has to help Elkhart County. The emergency starts here and the emergency ends here.”

