Saint Joseph Health System announces plans for Mishawaka cancer center

Saint Joseph Health System says it plans to invest $25 million in a new cancer center at its Mishawaka facility.

Health system president Chris Karam says they’ve acquired the medical office building attached to the hospital, and they plan to renovate about 25,000 square feet into a “one-stop shop” for cancer treatment. “Saint Joseph Health System, while we offer infusion services and we have an outstanding mammography department and service, too, for screening mammograms, what this brings to us is the hematology/oncology practice, to help really supplement,” Karam said.

The Saint Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center on Douglas Road is located next to Michiana Hematology Oncology’s existing cancer center. Karam said Saint Joseph decided to add its own cancer center, to reduce fragmentation in patients’ care.

“When you get a cancer diagnosis, it can turn your world upside-down, and sometimes, that impacts the convenience and the ability to serve the population in the way that they really need to be served,” Karam said.

Karam said Saint Joseph’s cancer center will also be able to tap into the expertise of Loyola Medicine, since they’re both part of Trinity Health. “So we’ll be able to capitalize on clinical trials and their advanced skills, as well,” Karam noted.

The renovation work is expected to start this fall and take about 18 months to complete.