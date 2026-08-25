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Elkhart free concert organizers hope for repeat success Saturday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 25, 2026 at 3:28 PM EDT
Last year Elkhart's first Celebration Under the Stars with Kool & the Gang drew over 15,000 people to downtown's Central Green.
Last year Elkhart's first Celebration Under the Stars with Kool & the Gang drew over 15,000 people to downtown's Central Green.

City of Elkhart officials held a press conference Tuesday to set the stage for Saturday’s Celebration Under the Stars concert.

Last year’s inaugural event drew over 15,000 people to downtown’s Central Green to see Kool & the Gang. Organizers –- that’s the city, the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The Lerner Theatre –- are hoping for that same kind of turnout for this year’s follow-up with two nostalgia acts, The Jacksons and Boyz II Men.

Admission is free but you can pay $100 at the Lerner Theatre box office to be in the Celebration Zone near the stage.

The show will start at 7 p.m. but organizers are advising you to get there by 3 p.m. because seating is first-come first-served. You can bring lawn chairs and blankets but no alcohol from home or weapons. You can drink alcohol but only in DORA-approved containers from participating downtown bars and a beer garden they’ll have set up.

Organizers say the best spot for a rideshare drop-off is NIBCO Parkway and then walking across the bridge to the green.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Celebration Under the StarsDowntown ElkhartCentral GreenfreeconcertThe Lerner Theatre
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott