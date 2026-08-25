Elkhart free concert organizers hope for repeat success Saturday

City of Elkhart officials held a press conference Tuesday to set the stage for Saturday’s Celebration Under the Stars concert.

Last year’s inaugural event drew over 15,000 people to downtown’s Central Green to see Kool & the Gang. Organizers –- that’s the city, the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The Lerner Theatre –- are hoping for that same kind of turnout for this year’s follow-up with two nostalgia acts, The Jacksons and Boyz II Men.

Admission is free but you can pay $100 at the Lerner Theatre box office to be in the Celebration Zone near the stage.

The show will start at 7 p.m. but organizers are advising you to get there by 3 p.m. because seating is first-come first-served. You can bring lawn chairs and blankets but no alcohol from home or weapons. You can drink alcohol but only in DORA-approved containers from participating downtown bars and a beer garden they’ll have set up.

Organizers say the best spot for a rideshare drop-off is NIBCO Parkway and then walking across the bridge to the green.