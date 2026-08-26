I&M donates radios to Elkhart County Emergency Management

Elkhart County’s top Emergency Management official is thanking Indiana Michigan Power for donating mobile radios.

Agency Director Jennifer Tobey says the utility, through its foundation, recently funded the county’s grant request for the radios. They’re critical for first responders to communicate during storms and disasters.

Tobey says the agency recently discovered they have 43 radios “that are no longer able to be repaired, able to find parts. Once they die, they’re done. We’re out radios.”

So she wrote a grant request to the I&M foundation.

“We didn’t get all 43 new radios but their generosity and their funding has supplied us with a start that we wouldn’t have the opportunity to have if it wasn’t for them," Tobey says.

In a statement, I&M says its foundation gave Elkhart County EMA 12 radios. The Fort Wayne-based utility says it’s recently helped other communities with emergency preparedness by supporting projects like a new tornado siren, a mass casualty response vehicle and more emergency response radios.