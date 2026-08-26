© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

I&M donates radios to Elkhart County Emergency Management

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency Director Julie Tobey with one of the new radios recently donated by Indiana & Michigan Power.
Provided
Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency Director Julie Tobey with one of the new radios recently donated by Indiana & Michigan Power.

Elkhart County’s top Emergency Management official is thanking Indiana Michigan Power for donating mobile radios.

Agency Director Jennifer Tobey says the utility, through its foundation, recently funded the county’s grant request for the radios. They’re critical for first responders to communicate during storms and disasters.

Tobey says the agency recently discovered they have 43 radios “that are no longer able to be repaired, able to find parts. Once they die, they’re done. We’re out radios.”

So she wrote a grant request to the I&M foundation.

“We didn’t get all 43 new radios but their generosity and their funding has supplied us with a start that we wouldn’t have the opportunity to have if it wasn’t for them," Tobey says.

In a statement, I&M says its foundation gave Elkhart County EMA 12 radios. The Fort Wayne-based utility says it’s recently helped other communities with emergency preparedness by supporting projects like a new tornado siren, a mass casualty response vehicle and more emergency response radios.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County Emergency Management AgencyElkhart County Emergency Management AgencyJennifer TobeyIndiana Michigan Powerradioemergency
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott