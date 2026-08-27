Goshen to charge fee for trash and recycling pickup, starting next year

Goshen residents will have to pay a fee for trash and recycling pickup, starting next year.

The city currently covers those costs out of property tax revenues, but Mayor Gina Leichty says that’s no longer possible, due to Indiana’s recent property and income tax reform. “We are looking at multi-million-dollar losses over the coming years,” Leichty told the city council Monday.

Council members unanimously approved a new environmental service fee. It’ll start at seven dollars a month in January and then go up to $14.50 in 2028.

However, council members opted not to lock in another increase in 2029. Council President Brett Weddell noted that the rate will have to be reevaluated, anyway, when the city’s trash contract is up for renewal.

"I think it would be foolish for anyone to sit here and say that we are not going to look at that in two years," Weddell said. "I think it’s foolish to say it probably won’t be more than the $22.60 [originally proposed for 2029]."

As approved, Goshen would still have to cover some environmental services costs out of its general fund.

Fire Chief Anthony Powell worried that could leave less money available for pay raises and new trucks. “We have to replace a ladder truck, so we’re just going to put that out farther, then the maintenance costs are going to get higher,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, council members are considering an ordinance that would let ratepayers donate an extra dollar when paying their bill, to provide relief to those who may struggle to afford the new fee. Residents at or below 150-percent of federal poverty guidelines would be able to apply for a 30-percent discount starting in 2028. Mayor Leichty said the city may also consider pursuing grants or larger donations.

She notes that increases to water and sewer rates could also be coming next year.