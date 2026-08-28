NIPSCO offering help following power outages, but lawmaker wants it to do more

NIPSCO says it’s offering help for residents who experienced lengthy power outages, but one state lawmaker thinks the company should do more.

The August 11 storms caused 80 percent of NIPSCO customers to lose power. Thousands were in the dark for up to two weeks.

Now, the company says it’s paused collection activities and disconnections for electric customers through the end of September. It’s also donating $2 million to community foundations to help nonprofits address community needs.

State Rep. Chuck Moseley (D-Portage) wants NIPSCO to go a step further, by giving customers a 100-percent credit on their bills for the entire time they were without power. “From the moment that their smart meters stopped ‘til the moment that their smart meters began. Pretty easy. They’re charging us millions of dollars collectively as ratepayers for putting in these smart meters. It’s time we got something out of it,” Moseley said.

As for how he can make that happen, Moseley says he can keep talking about it and make sure the idea doesn’t go away.

Republican Governor Mike Braun has called for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to investigate NIPSCO. Several Democratic lawmakers from Northwest Indiana, including Rep. Moseley, want the General Assembly to launch its own investigation, including public hearings.

“There was no reason that I can think of that they couldn’t be more prepared for what came along, and we need to find out,” Moseley added.

He believes NIPSCO should have been using customers’ rate payments to deal with vegetation along its power lines.

Still, Moseley praised NIPSCO’s field workers for their efforts to restore power. “And I want to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and all they did, to help all the people of Northwest Indiana,” Moseley said.