City seeks public input on Potawatomi Park overhaul

The city of South Bend plans to overhaul Potawatomi Park next year, and they’re inviting the public to an open house Thursday to give input.

Next year the city plans to build a splash pad and playground. They have the design down to two options and they want the public’s help in choosing one.

Both options call for low-sensory playground equipment. They differ in the some of the other playground features, like a zip line, climbing mound, swings, slides and towers.

The planning process started in 2023 with public workshops and open house meetings. Last year the city demolished the park’s 69-year-old pool because it was leaking, along with the Kids Kingdom playground. The city also installed a wider pedestrian path and more parking along Wall Street, improvements costing about $4.5 million.

This fall the city also plans to build a new pedestrian path leading to the entrance of the adjacent zoo that better connects it to the park.

The city will hold the open house on Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m., with presentations at 4 and 6 p.m., at the Howard Park Event Center.