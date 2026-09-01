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Kavanaugh returns to ND for Sept. 11 25 years later panel talk

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, left, with Notre Dame Law School Dean G. Marcus Cole in 2023.
Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, left, with Notre Dame Law School Dean G. Marcus Cole in 2023.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will visit the Notre Dame campus to join a panel reflecting on 25 years since 9/11.

Kavanaugh’s daughter Margaret attends Notre Dame and he has taught at the law school. The university today announced that on Friday, Sept. 11, he will join the Rev. Edward A. "Monk" Malloy, president emeritus of the university; Jennie Bradley Lichter, senior advisor to the March for Life Education and Defense Fund; and James J. Dunne, a university trustee.

They’ll share their personal experiences from Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists flew airliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and they’ll discuss its legacy. Leading the talk will be Vincent Phillip Munoz, director of Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government.

The 3:30 event at the DeBartolo Center isn’t open to the public but they’ll livestream it on YouTube. For a link, find this story at WVPE.org.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Brett KavanaughNotre DameSeptember 119/11
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott