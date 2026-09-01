Kavanaugh returns to ND for Sept. 11 25 years later panel talk

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will visit the Notre Dame campus to join a panel reflecting on 25 years since 9/11.

Kavanaugh’s daughter Margaret attends Notre Dame and he has taught at the law school. The university today announced that on Friday, Sept. 11, he will join the Rev. Edward A. "Monk" Malloy, president emeritus of the university; Jennie Bradley Lichter, senior advisor to the March for Life Education and Defense Fund; and James J. Dunne, a university trustee.

They’ll share their personal experiences from Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists flew airliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and they’ll discuss its legacy. Leading the talk will be Vincent Phillip Munoz, director of Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government.