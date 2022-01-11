-
On September 11, 2001, United Flight 93 was hijacked by four Al Qaeda terrorists. The passengers and crew fought back and because of that, the plane…
-
The Indiana 9/11 Memorial was re-dedicated Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks and remembering those who perished.The memorial…
-
In September 2001, Matthew Zummo was a few months into a new IT job at Lehman Brothers in New York City. On the morning of 9/11 he was at his desk on the…
-
For the first few years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Indiana history teacher Bob DeRuntz did not cover them in his high school classes.…