21-mile 9/11 memorial walk planned for Sunday in St. Joseph County

A 21-mile memorial walk is planned for this Sunday in St. Joseph County to remember and honor those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Starting at the Martin’s Super Market at 926 Ireland Rd. on the south side of South Bend, the walk will proceed north through the city to the 9/11 memorial at St. Patrick’s County Park. Participants are encouraged to bring American flags.

The route starts at 9:11 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11. Registration, a map of the route and more information is available online.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.