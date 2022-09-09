© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

21-mile 9/11 memorial walk planned for Sunday in St. Joseph County

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published September 9, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
U.S. service members attend the 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Va.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
U.S. service members attend the 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Va.

A 21-mile memorial walk is planned for this Sunday in St. Joseph County to remember and honor those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Starting at the Martin’s Super Market at 926 Ireland Rd. on the south side of South Bend, the walk will proceed north through the city to the 9/11 memorial at St. Patrick’s County Park. Participants are encouraged to bring American flags.

The route starts at 9:11 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11. Registration, a map of the route and more information is available online.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

