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Bears survey South Bend chamber on premium seating for new domed Hammond stadium

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
An image of a potential group seating option in a survey on premium seating in a new Hammond stadium that the Chicago Bears are asking South Bend Regional Chamber members to take.
An image of a potential group seating option in a survey on premium seating in a new Hammond stadium that the Chicago Bears are asking South Bend Regional Chamber members to take.

 As the Chicago Bears decide whether to build a new stadium in Hammond’s Wolf Lake area, the team is gauging the South Bend community’s interest in premium seating.

In his latest newsletter, South Bend Regional Chamber President Jeff Rea includes a survey the Bears asked him to circulate among chamber members.

The survey delves into the details of what respondents would like to see in premium seating. For example, luxury suites or group seating? Theater or couch seats? Where would they like these to be situated in the stadium?

The survey says the team’s vision includes a modern, enclosed stadium capable of hosting major events year-round, from Bears games to concerts, conventions, and other large-scale events for the region. The stadium would be surrounded by restaurants, entertainment, and green space, creating a gameday destination.

The survey says that compared to roughly 6,000 parking spaces available today at Soldier Field, 15,000 spaces intentionally designed to support tailgating would sit adjacent to the stadium. The team says that would create one of the most robust gameday tailgating environments in the NFL.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Chicago BearsHammondSouth Bend Regional ChambersurveyJeff Rea
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott