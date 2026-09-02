National New York Central Railroad Museum to bid farewell to historic steam engine

The National New York Central Railroad Museum is bidding farewell to a centerpiece of its collection.

Mohawk No. 3001 was built for the New York Central in 1940 and was brought to Elkhart in the 1980s. "The 3001, in my opinion, is why we now have a museum here in Elkhart," says Brent Holaway, the museum’s former director who now serves as an assistant curator. "Steam locomotives tend to attract a lot more attention than diesels do, in a way, because it’s a love affair with steam."

About two years ago, the steam engine was transferred to the Fort Wayne Railroad, in the hopes that it would be able to get it running again. Now, it’s finally ready to be towed to its new home.

But first, Holaway says the museum is giving railfans a chance to say goodbye this Friday and Saturday. “This will probably be the last time that the public will have opportunity to have their photos taken with a steam locomotive and climb up into the cab,” Holaway said.

The celebration kicks off with remarks from the museum and Fort Wayne Railroad officials during a press conference Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Holaway says there are few New York Central steam engines still in existence, and allowing one to get back up and running fits with the museum’s mission. “Sadly, it will leave, but happily, it will be restored and back to running condition, and running only about an hour and 15 minutes or so east of here, on a former New York Central line,” Holaway added.

He says the date of the actual move will be up to Norfolk Southern.

The departure of Mohawk No. 3001 points to a larger shift for the National New York Central Railroad Museum. It’s reducing the amount of equipment housed on its property, while the city looks to revitalize the Freight Street area.

“We had more rolling stock here than we had the means to adequately take care of, so the thought was, ‘Less is more,’” Holaway explained.

The Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum is a financial supporter of WVPE.