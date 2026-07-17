Elkhart awarded $1.5 million for upgrades in and around railroad museum

Elkhart’s efforts to develop the area south of downtown have gotten a $1.5 million boost. The Freight Street District Initiative was among the recipients of the state’s READI Arts & Culture grants, funded by the Lilly Endowment.

Elkhart Director of Development Services Mike Huber says much of that will go toward upgrades to the National New York Central Railroad Museum. "We’re going to be able to do things like a really nice exterior refresh of the museum," Huber explained. "We’re looking at making some significant improvements to the event space that’s currently in the back of the museum and expanding out into the Freight Street corridor a little bit, with some decking."

The funding may also support a space for a food vendor at the museum and amenities along Freight Street itself. Additionally, it will help pay for a new sculpture at Main and Prairie streets, based on the anti-gun violence mural by Kelby Love that used to be there.

While the $1.5 million grant is just a third of what the city applied for, Huber said he’s happy with the amount. “We think this allows us a solid base and foundation to then potentially go out and look at how we can attract other funding from other sources to match the investment that’s the state’s making, to allow us to move into the second and third phase,” Huber said.

It’s all meant to complement a $55 million mixed-used development, that will include retail and affordable housing.

This comes at a time when railroad history is gaining attention, with crowds flocking to see the world’s largest operating steam engine, and the National New York Central Railroad Museum hosting a series of programs commemorating 175 years of rail service in Elkhart.

Huber said the railroad is central to Elkhart’s identity. “The city continues to view and see the railroad museum as a potential anchor, as a resident and visitor amenity in the community that adds to our cultural flavor,” Huber added.

He said the city is excited to bring additional resources to the museum.