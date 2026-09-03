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Election board votes candidates off ballot, Dems vow court fight

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT

After hearing attorneys argue for both sides, the Republican-majority St. Joseph County Election Board voted Thursday to keep four Democratic candidates off the Nov. 3 election ballot. The Democrats are vowing to take it to court.

The board voted along party lines to keep off the ballot county auditor candidate Autumn Kaylor, New Carlisle Town Council candidates Dan Caruso and Marcy Kauffman, and Walkerton Town Council candidate Christy Donlon.

They had not filed their candidate forms by the statutory deadline. But county Democratic Party Chair Don Westerhausen did file notice with the clerk’s office Friday that he had selected them as the party’s candidates, a process allowed by state law.

Westerhausen says he’ll seek a court injunction if Rolfes won’t add them back to the ballot Friday, the statutory deadline for certifying ballots.

Kauffman, the New Carlisle council candidate, told the board that she thought she had filed all of her forms correctly because Rolfes’ staff told her as much.

Westerhausen says that should bother all voters.

“It was either incredible incompetence or deception," Westerhausen says. "I think you have to think some of this was deception because they never told us about this until they filed their challenge.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team electionsballotsSt. Joseph County Election BoardDon WesterhausenAmy Rolfescourtinjunction
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott