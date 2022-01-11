-
A House committee dramatically scaled back a controversial bill Thursday that would have imposed new voter identification requirements on absentee ballot…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana’s most prominent corporations is criticizing an Indiana proposal that opponents maintain will make mail-in voting more…
-
A Wayne County judge says certification of election ballots will go forward on schedule. He issued the decision Friday on whether or not to order a delay…
-
About 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots still haven’t been returned to Indiana county election administrators with just days to go before they’re due.More than…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 142 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 3,704 – the largest…
-
A federal judge Tuesday temporarily halted a ruling that would have forced Indiana to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day.The…
-
Judge Blocks Michigan's Ban On Transporting Voters To Polls And More Absentee Ballots Can Be CountedLANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Michigan's longstanding ban on transporting voters to the polls, ruling it conflicts with U.S. election…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Michigan’s top election official a “Democrat Trump Hater” after the state mistakenly created…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed President…
-
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — People in about 50 Michigan communities are participating in largely mail-based local elections that might be a blueprint for the…