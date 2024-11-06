Elkhart County election results delayed due to glitch in ballot counting

Election officials in Elkhart County were still working to count ballots on Wednesday after facing delays in retrieving results from one voting center and processing thousands of absentee ballots. Chris Anderson, Elkhart County Clerk of Courts, said there was a glitch in the count.

“We were getting the absentee ballots tabulated,” Anderson said, “and the high-speed scanner that we use to do that experienced a computer glitch. The control screen that we use to operate it froze.”

The holdup meant some races remained undecided through the night. Several nonpartisan school board races were still too close to call. However, other races had already been called, even without final numbers. Anderson said the technical glitches were fixed early Wednesday morning, but fatigue was setting in on his team.

“I decided we’re going to call it a night and we’re going to come back fresh,” Anderson said. “We don’t want any mistakes to be made. We all arrived back early Wednesday morning.”

By Wednesday afternoon, ballot counting was still underway. According to Anderson results were still being added to the overall totals and numbers will be released as the numbers are tallied.