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USPS says it doesn't know when South Bend post office may reopen

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
The Edison Road post office in South Bend has been closed since an Aug. 25 fire and U.S. Postal Service officials say they don't know when it might reopen.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
The Edison Road post office in South Bend has been closed since an Aug. 25 fire and U.S. Postal Service officials say they don't know when it might reopen.

Nine days after it had a small fire, South Bend’s Edison Road post office remains closed. We tried to find out when it will reopen.

So far the U.S. Postal Service has announced nothing about the closure to news media. But the Edison Road post office has been closed since Aug. 25 when the South Bend Fire Department said they responded to a 4:30 a.m. fire there after a postal worker called 911.

They said they had the fire out in 10 minutes. It started in a light fixture in the mail sorting area and affected two work stations.

On Thursday there were signs on the windows directing people to use South Bend’s other post office downtown. While I was there on Edison Road for a minute, several people stopped, not realizing it was closed.

A Postal Service spokesman told WVPE they don’t know when or if the office will reopen.

He said, “At this time, there is no information available regarding when the facility will reopen. The Postal Service appreciates the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to address the situation.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team postal servicepost officefireSouth Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott