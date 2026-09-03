USPS says it doesn't know when South Bend post office may reopen

Nine days after it had a small fire, South Bend’s Edison Road post office remains closed. We tried to find out when it will reopen.

So far the U.S. Postal Service has announced nothing about the closure to news media. But the Edison Road post office has been closed since Aug. 25 when the South Bend Fire Department said they responded to a 4:30 a.m. fire there after a postal worker called 911.

They said they had the fire out in 10 minutes. It started in a light fixture in the mail sorting area and affected two work stations.

On Thursday there were signs on the windows directing people to use South Bend’s other post office downtown. While I was there on Edison Road for a minute, several people stopped, not realizing it was closed.

A Postal Service spokesman told WVPE they don’t know when or if the office will reopen.

He said, “At this time, there is no information available regarding when the facility will reopen. The Postal Service appreciates the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to address the situation.”