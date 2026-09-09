Starke County sheriff decides not to renew contract for Flock cameras

The Starke County Sheriff’s Office will not renew its contract for Flock cameras.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department said Sheriff Jack Rosa made the decision “in the best interest of the community.” It says the sheriff’s office values the relationships it’s built and is “committed to maintaining trust through transparency and open communication.”

The post also says the department has followed its standard operating procedures regarding the cameras’ use. It also acknowledged the benefits. Back in March, the sheriff’s office credited the Flock system with helping to locate an older woman who’d been reported missing from Illinois.

But since then, neighboring Marshall County has decided to switch from two-year to one-year contracts with Flock safety. Last week, the Michigan City Police Department announced that one of its officers had resigned, while under investigation for unauthorized Flock camera searches.

Nationwide, concerns about surveillance have made Flock cameras a campaign issue in this year’s elections. Rosa is currently seeking reelection as sheriff.

Rosa did not immediately respond to WVPE’s interview request.