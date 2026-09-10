Events across Michiana to mark 25 years since Sept. 11 attacks

Friday marks 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew airliners into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania farm field.

Do you remember where you were and what you were doing when it happened? 93% of people who were age 10 or older on that day say they remember it with clarity, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

There are lots of events marking the day around Michiana. In St. Joseph County, local police, fire and EMS will hold a Ringing of the Bell ceremony from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Standing Tall Freedom Memorial at St. Patrick’s County Park.

In Middlebury, a Veterans Memorial Wall will be dedicated at 6 p.m. at Middlebury Grace Lawn Cemetery. The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 210 and guest speakers are part of the dedication ceremony.

And in Warsaw they’re throwing a parade starting at 6:30 p.m. that they’re calling “25 Years, Never Forget.” Afterward you can bring a lawn chair and attend a memorial service with a Presentation of Colors, a moment of silence, a keynote address, and free hot dogs.