USA rink building reuse, golf entertainment complex projects need rezoning in Mishawaka

An entertainment complex with a golf driving range and redevelopment of the former USA roller-skating rink are two projects coming before the Mishawaka Common Council Monday night.

First, Ryan Kring seeks zoning approval to develop Dogleg Social. Its Facebook page calls it a “first-of-its-kind entertainment venue blending high-tech golf, craft food and drinks, and laid-back social spaces made for friends…”

Opening this spring, Dogleg Social would be at the northwest corner of Douglas Road and Veterans Parkway, next to the Juday Creek Golf Course and the Mishawaka Fieldhouse. A rendering shows an elevated, netted driving range similar to Top Golf.

Also in the Grape Road/Main Street corridor, developer David Farhan wants to redevelop the former USA Skate Center on Main Street just south of Day Road. It opened in 1975 closed in 2016. The 24,000-square-foot building in a prime location has been vacant since.

The site’s current zoning only allows up to two businesses in a building but Farhan says there’s no demand for that much space. He says a zoning change would let him divide the building into seven units for separate tenants, each with facades facing the street, like a typical strip mall.