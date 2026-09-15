© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marshall County Council cuts Flock cameras from 2027 budget

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT

The Marshall County Council voted Monday to defund Flock cameras in next year’s budget. It's a debate happening more and more across Michiana.

The all-Republican council voted 4-3 for council member Nicole Cox’s motion to reduce the Flock camera line item in the 2027 prosecutor’s budget from $20,000 to zero.

“I have done a lot of research for and against," Cox said. "My biggest concern right now is we have zero guardrails in place. Everyone has access to our cameras.”

Council president Tim Harman agreed and said he doesn’t think residents want to be constantly surveilled in public.

“To me, a license plate reader is one thing," Harman said, "but then again this network will track your movements and the more dots on that map, we start to connect the dots and get a clearer and clearer picture of what someone does with their life.”

But council member Greg Compton voted to keep Flock cameras.

“Flock cameras have helped police find kidnapped children, rescue trafficking victims, and all of the sudden we’re just going to wipe all that way, which puts people at risk, I think terrible risk," Compton said.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Flock camerasFlock Safetylicense plate readerprivacySafetysurveillance videoMarshall County Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott