Planners to give update on Osceola rail corridor study

The team studying Osceola’s railroad crossings is giving residents an update. Public information sessions will be held tonight and Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moran Elementary School.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments and consultant DLZ have been studying the rail corridor south of Lincolnway between Ash Road and Cottage Grove Avenue. The busy crossings delay residents and have been the site of fatal crashes.

Public listening sessions were held in June. Now, planners will share what they’ve found so far, according to MACOG Director of Transportation Caitlin Stevens.

“This meeting is kind of intended to be a report out on some of the common themes that we heard during the last public input meeting, as well as kind of a summary of some of the existing conditions that our consulting team, DLZ, has found,” Stevens told MACOG’s policy board last week.

She said members of the public will have a chance to identify items planners may have missed and offer suggestions for alternatives to the current railroad crossings. There’s been a push to replace the Ash Road crossing with an overpass.

The study is scheduled to continue through the summer of 2027.