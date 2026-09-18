Cass County prosecutor agrees to stay in position through 2028

Cass County, Michigan’s prosecutor will stay in the position through 2028.

Sarah Scoggin was appointed on an interim basis back in May, following the resignation of Victor Fitz. Now, the county says she’s agreed to stay until Fitz’s term ends. Then, she can choose to run for a full term.

Scoggin will officially be sworn in as prosecutor on Monday afternoon.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Herman, who appointed Scoggin as interim prosecutor, says in a statement that he’s been impressed with the job she’s done so far, and he’s heard “nothing but praise” about her within the courts and the law enforcement community.

The county says, “Scoggin has hired two assistant prosecutors — one temporary and one permanent — and restructured the office’s operational staff.” Finding and retaining assistants was a big factor in Fitz’s resignation. He left after the county denied some of his requests for raises for them, prompting several to quit.

Scoggin says she looks forward to serving the community with compassion and consideration for the intricacies of each case.