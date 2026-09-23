Health department targets car safety in lowering infant mortality

The St. Joseph County Health Department continues its efforts to lower the county’s infant and maternal mortality rates. That includes car safety.

The health department is hosting a free car seat clinic next Tuesday, Sept. 29. at South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center.

Quisha Jordan, the department’s maternal and infant health coordinator, says some moms can’t afford high-quality seats or they might not know how to properly install them.

“On social media I’ll see people’s straps are too loose, or the chest clip is at the stomach,” Jordan says.

The event is for pregnant women too. Jordan says knowing where to place the seat belt, how far to sit from the steering wheel and even where your hands are on the wheel can make a difference when you’re pregnant.

“It will put pressure on the wrong part of her body and actually, depending on how bad the force is, it could cause placental abruption and things like that with the baby," Jordan says. "A lot of protecting baby from car accidents also happens before baby is born.”

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration is preferred but not required.