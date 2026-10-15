Map discrepancy blamed for South Bend School Board ballot confusion

The St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office is reassuring voters that their ballots are correct, after an apparent map discrepancy caused confusion with the South Bend School Board ballot.

A map posted on the school corporation’s website places precinct 130101 — which covers the northern reaches of downtown South Bend, as well as the Chapin Park neighborhood — in District 1, a competitive race in this year’s school board election. But the written description places that precinct in District 4, a seat that isn’t up for election this year.

Since the Clerk’s Office followed the written version, some residents who may have expected to vote for school board this year won’t get to.

On Thursday, the Clerk’s Office says it’s verified that all ballots comply with the school board’s 2024 redistricting resolution. While that resolution moved some precincts to new districts, precinct 130101 remained in District 4. The Clerk's Office says a ballot proof was sent to the school district in September, and no errors were reported.

The clerk’s office encourages voters to check their ballot ahead of time at IndianaVoters.IN.gov.