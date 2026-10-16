Federal disaster loans now available for recovery from June tornado

Those impacted by the June 11 tornado can now apply for federal disaster loans.

An EF-2 tornado hit the Bristol area, and strong winds blew down trees and knocked out power. Now, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for Elkhart County and those surrounding it.

That opens the door to low interest loans to repair or replace damaged property – up to $2 million for businesses and nonprofits, $500,000 for homeowners’ primary residence, and $100,000 for individuals’ personal property. Certain small businesses and nonprofits may also qualify for loans to help with economic injury.

"This is what we’ve been waiting for," said Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey in a Facebook video Thursday. "I know some people are waiting for FEMA. We’re told that we’re still under review. I don’t know what that looks like. But we expedited getting SBA here, so let’s take advantage of them here."

Small Business Administration staff will be at the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency office from Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 30, to help residents looking for assistance. Tobey said there will also be other resources available, including food, water and weather radios.

She encouraged those in need to take advantage of the help. "It’s been a long time since June 11. I understand that," Tobey said. "But I told you we weren’t going to quit. We’re not going to give up. So here’s another opportunity. Come and see us, starting at noon on Monday."

Tobey said case managers have been reaching out to residents impacted by the storms. She said it’s important to follow up.

"If you need help with anything, call that case manager back," Tobey added. "If you have unmet needs and you don’t have a case manager, come and see us."

Applications for physical property damage are due by December 8. The deadline to apply for economic injury disaster loans is July 9. More information can be found at sba.gov/disaster.