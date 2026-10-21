Mid-terms, state, county, township races draw more early voters

With heavy national interest in congressional mid-terms, and with state, county and township races on the ballot, more people are voting early before Election Day on Nov. 3.

St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes says about 9,000 people had voted early as of late Tuesday, up from about 6,000 at this point in the last mid-term election in 2022.

At the County Services Building in Mishawaka Wednesday, Laura and Sunday Hall, a mother and daughter from Granger, were among those who waited in line for about a half-hour to vote.

Laura said she always votes early.

“One, it’s just a little bit more convenient," she said, "but I absolutely want to make sure there’s nothing standing in the way of me making my voice heard, and I think it’s a great way to do it. I love that we have the opportunity.”

Sunday said she voted in the May primary but this is her first general election voting.

“I know a lot of people in my generation are kind of losing hope for the future and not really thinking it matters to vote, but it really does. And so I’ve been doing my best to make sure that other people in my generation know, like yes, please vote, come out early, make sure that you can. It’s really important.”