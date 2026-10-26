Michigan early voting has started three weeks after Indiana

Election Day is a week from tomorrow (Tuesday) but thousands of Hoosiers have been picking their own Election Days over the past three weeks. But in Michigan early in-person voting just started on Saturday.

Michigan arrived a bit late to the early voting game. Indiana has allowed early in-person voting for 20 years but it was only four years ago, in 2022, that Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring at least nine consecutive days of early voting before Election Day.

Cass County is holding early voting through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cassopolis VFW.

In Berrien County, the hours are 8:30 to 4:30 but where you can vote early depends on where you live. The county has reached an agreement with all of its cities except Niles to have early voting in one location, at the Lake Township hall in Bridgman. That’s the cities of Benton Harbor, Bridgman, Buchanan, St. Joseph and Watervliet.

That’s also the early voting site for all townships in the county except NilesTownship, Bainbridge Township and Benton Township, which are hosting their own early voting. The city of Niles is offering its early voting at City Hall.