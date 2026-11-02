Democrats, Republicans urge voting Tuesday if you haven't yet

Election Day is tomorrow but in St. Joseph County, over 30,000 people already have voted early. WVPE’s Jeff Parrott caught up with party leaders Monday to hear for their last words for voters.

Democrats say a blue wave is coming but St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Jackie Horvath says heavy early voting turnout won’t necessarily be bad for her party, which now controls Indiana and the federal government.

“We feel very good about it. For the last year we’ve been saying to be successful in this election we need to get out the vote. And you can kind of get an idea how many Republicans and Democrats but until 6 o’clock tomorrow we’re really not going to know which way this is going to go.”

But posting to Facebook Monday, Democratic Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow said Democratic Party data shows a 2-to-1 advantage for Democrats so far in early voting, and 24% of early voters did not vote in the last mid-term in 2022.

St. Joseph County Democratic Party Chair Don Westerhausen says that bodes well for his party.

“People are not happy," Westerhausen says. "A lot of people are angry and they’re ready for change for we’re not taking anything for granted. Just get out and vote. Have your voice be heard. No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, we think that we have a better democracy and a better government if people get out and vote. ”