After weeks of early voting and campaigning, Election Day is here

After weeks of early voting, it’s almost over. Today is Election Day, and we stopped at a Mishawaka vote center for a final check-in with voters.

Around 1 p.m. the line of voters stretched out the door at the St. Joseph County Government Services Building in Mishawaka. But Jon Kline said it moved fast, taking him about 40 minutes.

“Got off work and came down here, so I was hoping to be here first thing, in and out," Kline said. "Last time I was here it was hours so this is a lot better.”

Nationally many analysts and polls are predicting a blue wave as Republican President Donald Trump’s popularity has hit record lows. But Kline said he voted straight ticket Republican and he’s feeling confident.

“It’s looking good," Kline said. "From what I’ve seen in the news and everything else it looks good. Just need people to get out there and vote and have a conscious, and do the right thing for what your family needs”

Jeremy Weaver, who voted just after Kline, declined to share his hopes for the election, except that he said he hopes everyone votes.

“I think it’s important to voice your opinion," Weaver said. "I think it’s important to support who you support, and show up. I think this is as American as it gets so you have the responsibility to come out and vote. Use it.”

The polls close at 6 p.m. in Indiana and 8 p.m. in Michigan.