Bon Jovi bringing Forever Tour to Notre Dame Stadium in 2027

Bon Jovi is bringing their Forever Tour to Notre Dame Stadium next fall. The concert is part of the university's effort to make the stadium a destination for major entertainment events.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2027, and is expected to accommodate around 50,000 fans.

Lee Sicinski, Notre Dame’s executive director of stadium and major events, says hosting major concerts brings visitors to the region and provides an economic boost to the local community.

"One of the major reasons that the university does these events is for the economic impact to the community and giving the community in our region that vitality of events like this," said Sicinski.

Notre Dame says it hopes to continue bringing two to three major stadium concerts to campus each year, while also expanding its lineup of large-scale events, including a scheduled Savannah Bananas game in June 2027.

Tickets for the Bon Jovi show are on sale now.