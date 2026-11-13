Goshen Board of Works approves pay raises in Teamsters, FOP agreements

Several Goshen city employees will get a pay raise in 2027.

Under a three-year contract approved by the board of works Thursday, employees represented by the Teamsters will get a 3.5-percent cost of living adjustment next year. But pay rates will stay the same in 2028 and 2029, unless further negotiations take place.

Meanwhile, Goshen’s new agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police includes several changes to the police department, according to Assistant City Attorney Don Shuler. "It’s a pretty substantial restructuring of the department, in terms of the ranks, so there is an increase in pay, but a lot of that is based on the restructuring of the ranks," Shuler told board members.

The lowest level in the FOP’s pay scale will earn about $1,400 more next year, compared to the current contract. Additionally, police overtime will be based on an entire two-week work period, rather than individual days.