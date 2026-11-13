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St. Joseph, Elkhart counties handling data centers differently

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST

St. Joseph and Elkhart county officials are taking differing approaches to regulating data centers.

This week in Elkhart County, the plan commission voted unanimously to adopt standards for data centers with buildings that are at least 50,000 square feet, as updates to the county’s development ordinance. Data center buildings would have to be set back at least 250 feet from property lines if they’re next to homes or schools. Vibrations or concussions from data centers, the kind of sound you can feel rather than hear, couldn’t be detectable off-site.

Sounds you can hear couldn’t be louder than 60 decibels from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or louder than 45 decibels at night.

It’s a different story In St. Joseph County, where the Amazon and Microsoft data centers are already approved. There, on Tuesday at 1:30, the area plan commission will hold a public hearing on an ordinance banning any more hyperscale data centers in unincorporated parts of the county.

The county council in September voted 6-3 to direct area plan to develop the ban, and it would come back to the council for a final vote.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerMicrosoft data centerAmazon data centerHyperscale Data CenterElkhart CountySt. Joseph CountyElkhart County Advisory Plan CommissionSt. Joseph County Area Plan Commission
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott