People who live along Juday Creek are concerned about the first plans to temporarily drain land near the Granger Microsoft data center site.

The St. Joseph County Drainage Board recently unanimously approved a contractor’s request to dewater or drain the land along Bittersweet and Cleveland roads so they can install Mishawaka Utilities water and sewer lines. HRG Construction will perform the dewatering for 40 days, from February 26 through April 2.

That will send up to 200,000 gallons of water an hour into Juday Creek during that period.

Jared Huss with Lawson Fisher Associates said they’ll run two pumps at a time, moving them as the pipes are installed. Huss said they’ll drain down to 10 feet for most of the area, but will go down to 20 feet on Cleveland Road just west of Bittersweet.

Huss said 200,000 gallons of water equals 7.5 cubic feet per second. He said the creek can handle up to 350 cubic feet per second at most points.

But Steve Francis, who lives on the creek and is vice-president of the Juday Creek Estates Homeowners Association, unsuccessfully asked the board to table the vote because it was so poorly advertised. He said the creek often floods that time of year from snow melt and rain.