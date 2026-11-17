A Michiana group that says Microsoft has largely ignored their calls to do more for the community while building their Granger data center travelled to San Francisco Tuesday to demonstrate their anger.

Members of We Make Indiana joined critics from two other Microsoft data center communities –- Vineland, New Jersey and Kenosha, Wisconsin. They staged a press conference outside the Chase Center, site of Microsoft’s annual Ignite conference.

The company, already one of the world’s richest, is expected to save hundreds of millions of dollars from Indiana’s data center sales tax exemption.

Instead of only building infrastructure for the plant and giving occasional grants to nonprofits, We Make Indiana called on Microsoft to enter a Fair Share agreement. They want Microsoft to commit a percentage of their project costs to meet community needs like education and child care.

At the event, Penn High School senior Addison Singleton noted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s mission to “empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

“Is this what community empowerment looks like?" Singleton said. "Does community empowerment look like refusing to give the community a say in its future? Refusing to negotiate, to sit down, to talk, to listen to the basics that the community is offering?”

A Microsoft spokesperson declined our interview request but issued a statement saying, “We appreciate the community’s efforts to share their priorities with us. Their input, including the community proposal we received, is an invaluable part of this process. At this early stage of development, investment decisions have not yet been made."

Making the trip with Singleton and her mother was Andre Stoner, a Mennonite pastor who is We Make Indiana’s lead organizer. Stoner says the effort felt worthwhile.

“We had people from the Bay Area, of course, but then also three communities across the country that are dealing with Microsoft data centers in their backyard,” Stoner said. “If Microsoft won’t engage us seriously at home, we decided to go to them. So it’s always hard to assess the impact that you’re having but Microsoft claims to put communities first and they claim to want to be a good neighbor, so that was the invitation, the challenge, to actually step up and be a good neighbor.”