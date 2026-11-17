The Marshall County Commissioners’ plans to cover up Flock cameras hit a roadblock, when no one would tell them where they were.

The county council voted to remove Flock funding from next year’s budget. Then, the commissioners voted to put bags on the cameras. But Prosecutor Nelson Chipman argues that the commissioners don’t have the authority to do that, since the Flock contract is with his office.

On Monday, Commissioner Jesse Bohannon told the rest of the board that he’s still trying to find out which six cameras actually belong to the county. "This should not be a difficult conversation," Bohannon said. "I mean, I understand it’s going to be one, but there’s no reason why."

Bohannon said Flock itself wouldn’t give him the locations. Neither would other county officials. He also filed a public records request with the Indiana Department of Transportation for requests it had received to install cameras along state highways, but Bohannon said he wasn’t satisfied with the response.

"They basically said that while they provide access to public records, they don’t explain their decisions," Bohannon said Monday. "Well, I didn’t ask for an explanation of the decision. I asked for a copy of the records, and so, I’m a little frustrated at this point."

The commissioners voted two-to-one to summon Sheriff Matt Hassel to their next meeting and direct him to provide the locations. The lone opposing vote came from Commissioner Stan Klotz, who also opposed the original motion to bag the Flock cameras.

Bohannon said he worried that the cameras would remain active, unless the county takes action. "I’m not interested in continuing this system," Bohannon said. "The council has ordered the contract ended, and I’ve seen over and over again around the country where Flock continues to operate those cameras after the contract is expired."

Bohannon said earlier this month that he did cover one camera that he was confident was one of the county’s.