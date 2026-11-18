A 61-year-old Valparaiso woman was killed on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday after her vehicle struck a deer. It’s a dangerous time of the year for car-deer collisions.

If it seems like you’re seeing more dead deer on the side of the road lately, you are. Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says car-deer crashes spike dramatically in November when several factors converge.

“The rut is going on. Farmers have been busy in the fields pushing deer. Hunting season is going on. And with the colder temperatures it just puts deer on the move,” Bohner says.

By “the rut,” Bohner means male deer moving more to find females to mate with.

Bohner says it’s especially concerning these days as many drivers are on their phones when they shouldn’t be or have been lulled by crash-assist technology.

He advises scanning the road ahead, expecting multiple deer if you see one cross in front of you, and most of all, not swerving to avoid hitting the deer, as hard as that may be.

“If you’re going to do an evasive maneuver, if it’s safe to do so, hit your brakes in a straight line. But when you go to swerve, that’s when you can end up having a more serious crash than just one involving hitting a deer.”